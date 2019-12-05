Continuing the Legacy: Two running backs reach 1,000 yards

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Week 13 of the NFL season saw many former Alabama football standouts showcase their talents across the league, including two former running backs reaching a milestone.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reached 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season while also reaching career highs in rushing yards (1,140) and touchdowns (13). He helped the Titans defeat the Colts by rushing for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs became the first Raiders rookie to ever rush for 1,000 yards after rushing for 104 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two former Alabama players faced off against each other on Thanksgiving: Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass and returned it for four yards while Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough rushed for 83 yards on 21 carries.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper hauled in eight passes for 85 yards.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley had 91 receiving yards on eight catches as the Falcons’ top wide receiver with his teammate Julio Jones inactive Thursday night.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey blocked a field goal and recorded seven tackles in a narrow three-point victory over the San Francisco 49ers.