PRACTICE REPORT: Football holds practice in rainy Orlando

Alabama football held its final practice viewing period of Citrus Bowl week under a light drizzle on Sunday afternoon. Here are our observations from practice at Celebration High School in Orlando:

Sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II was back at practice after not being spotted on Saturday. He led the defensive backs through drills along with sophomore Josh Jobe and senior Shyheim Carter.

Defensive back drills. Tried to get a good vantage point.

Patrick Surtain II was back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/P7XedSg2H8 — James Ogletree (@jameslogletree) December 29, 2019

In the team’s first-team nickel defense, redshirt sophomore Chris Allen and redshirt senior Anfernee Jennings were the outside linebackers. The inside linebackers (freshmen Shane Lee and Christian Harris) and safeties (junior Xavier McKinney and senior Jared Mayden) were as expected.

Injured inside linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon were working on rehab up in the bleachers, stepping side-to-side and going up and down the steps as they both recover from serious knee injuries sustained in August.

The second-team defensive line consisted of redshirt freshmen Christian Barmore and Stephon Wynn Jr. and freshman Justin Eboigbe. The D-line is expected to use a rotation, though, with freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale out along with junior LaBryan Ray, who was watching practice on Sunday.

Junior running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris were the first two running backs through footwork drills, followed by freshman Keilan Robinson.