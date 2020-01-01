INSTANT: Alabama captures Citrus Bowl with 35-16 victory over Michigan

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the final game of the season, Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16 to capture the 2019 Citrus Bowl. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones and the offense led the way totaling 480 yards of total offense in the victory.

Play of the game: Junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy blazed past Michigan safety Daxton Hill on Alabama’s first offensive play. Jones reared back and heaved a perfectly in-stride throw to the junior wide receiver, who raced the rest of the way to the end zone.

Offensive player of the game:

James Ogletree: Jerry Jeudy

James Benedetto: Mac Jones

Fan Vote: Jerry Jeudy

Defensive Player of the game:

James Ogletree: Xavier McKinney

James Benedetto: Anfernee Jennings

Fan Vote: Xavier McKinney

Notes:

After Alabama forced an opening three-and-out, Jones threw the 85-yarder downfield to Jeudy on the Crimson Tide’s first play from scrimmage.

Freshman walk-on punter Ty Perine had been the starter since the Tennessee game in October, but senior walk-on Mike Bernier kicked Alabama’s first punt against Michigan. It was low and not exactly booming, but the coverage team pinned the Wolverines returner at the 15-yard line.

Alabama allowed 15 yards on Michigan’s first two drives, but gave up 85 yards on a game-tying, seven-play touchdown drive. Four of the seven plays gained at least 10 yards.

The defensive woes continued on the next drive. Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson sprinted past Alabama freshman linebacker Shane Lee on a wheel route, gaining 40 yards. Michigan took the lead on a 36-yard field goal.

While Alabama recorded back-to-back five-play drives that ended in punts, Michigan was holding the ball for four, five and nearly six minutes at a time. The Wolverines led 13-7 after a 13-play drive in the second quarter.

The Crimson Tide moved the ball on its next drive, but more due to two Michigan penalties than its own execution or play-calling. The offensive line gave up a few hits on Jones, who appeared to not be on the same page as his receivers on a few plays. But the Crimson Tide took advantage of the Michigan mistakes to regain the lead on a 9-yard hurdling touchdown by junior running back Najee Harris.

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicked a 57-yard field goal to end the first half, putting the Wolverines back on top 16-14. The kick tied a school record and set a Citrus Bowl record.

In Alabama’s first drive of the half, the offense found the endzone in just four plays. The drive was capped off with a 42-yard touchdown pass to junior DeVonta Smith, who outran Michigan’s Lavert Hill for the score.

Alabama hadn’t forced a Michigan punt since the early part of the first quarter, but it did so twice in the third quarter.