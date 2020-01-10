Severe storms, possible tornadoes expected on Saturday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The National Weather Service has placed Tuscaloosa County in an enhanced risk for severe weather on Saturday, Jan. 11, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The inclement weather threat includes tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and localized flooding.

A press release from UA News encouraged all faculty, staff and students to stay aware of weather conditions on Saturday and to have a way of receiving information about watches and warnings that may be issued. Here’s what resources are available through the University:

The City of Tuscaloosa also offers a countywide weather alert service called TuscAlert. You can sign up here to get notifications on severe weather, road closures, missing persons and evacuation notices.

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS

In the case of possible tornadoes, be on the lookout for watches and warnings. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch signals that tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. In other words, be prepared for possible tornadoes.

If a tornado warning is issued, this means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, and those in the area should take immediate action.

Here’s what the University suggests students, faculty and staff should do in case of a tornado watch or warning:

When a tornado watch is issued for Tuscaloosa County, campus storm shelters and Best Available Refuge Areas (BARA) will be available for all students, faculty and staff until the watch expires. The Magnolia Deck BARA can accept pets with their owners.

If a tornado warning is issued, you should avoid traveling and seek shelter immediately. If you are not able to make it to a storm shelter, seek shelter in the closest BARA location. BARA locations are posted on each Building Emergency Plan located near the entry/exit locations of each campus building and in the UA Safety App.

If you are not on campus when a tornado warning is issued, you should seek shelter on the lowest floor in the center of the building and stay away from windows. If you live in an apartment building, seek shelter on the lowest level. Do not remain in apartments on upper floors. Do not seek shelter in a vehicle or a mobile home.

For more information on what to do during a severe weather event, visit the Office of Emergency Management’s website .

For students and residents living off campus, a map of storm shelters in Tuscaloosa and neighboring counties can be found here.

The release also stated that in addition to the severe weather threat, a wind advisory has been issued for central Alabama from midnight to 9 p.m. Saturday. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The forecast is also calling for significant rainfall during the next several days which could result in localized flooding. Never walk or drive through flood waters.

For more campus weather updates, follow The Crimson White and WVUA23 News on Twitter at @TheCrimsonWhite and @WVUA23.