Swimming and diving defeats Florida State
January 11, 2020
Alabama swimming and diving competed against Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday. The women’s team defeated the Seminoles 180-120 and the men’s team won 156-138.
Sophomore Nico Hernandez-Tome and All-American sophomore Kensey McMahon won the 1650-yard freestyle by more than 13 seconds over Florida State’s runner-ups. McMahon also added wins in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.
Sophomore Rhyan White also won all three of her individual events — the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes and the 100-yard butterfly — and led off on the team that won the 200-yard medley relay.
All-American senior Zane Waddell won the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle and led off the winning 200-yard medley relay team. Sophomore Nicholas Perera and junior Tyler Sesvold edged out their competitors by tenths of seconds to win the 200- and 100-yard butterfly, respectively.
As for diving, sophomore Kevin Li won the three-meter dive with a final score of 365.10.
The swim team faces Montevallo on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Alabama Aquatic Swim Center for its last dual meet.