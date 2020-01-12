Women’s basketball dominates Auburn, 75-48

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Alabama (11-6, 1-3 SEC), coming off of three straight SEC losses, defeated the Auburn Tigers (6-9, 0-4 SEC) 75-48 on the road, recording its first conference win of the season.

The Tigers got off to a fast start, as it opened up with a 7-0 run in the first five minutes of the first quarter. Alabama’s defense slowed down Auburn’s offense as the Tigers put up 26 points in the first half, with 20 of those points coming in the first quarter.

“I thought we came out a little jittery and Auburn played as good as they could. We just had to weather the storm,” coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. “We stayed together and rebounded the ball better and took better care of the ball from the second quarter on and that was the difference.”

In the second quarter, the stingy defense turned into offense for the Crimson Tide as Alabama scored 13 points off of turnovers, compared to just four in the first quarter. A layup from sophomore guard De’Sha Benjamin pushed the Crimson Tide to a 24-22 lead. After a 26-26 tie and a 25-0 run from Alabama, the first quarter ended with Alabama leading 33-26.

The Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 49-22 for the rest of the game. The offense was consistent as the team shot 52% from the floor while the defense was able to hold Auburn to just 27.5% for the contest.

Junior forward Jasmine Walker lead the team in points, earned her third double-double of the season as she recorded 23 points along with 10 rebounds. Junior guard Jordan Lewis scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded a team-high five assists. Senior guard Cierra Johnson and junior forward Ariyah Copeland also contributed to the win tonight with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Alabama wraps up its two-game road trip in Knoxville as the Crimson Tide face off with No. 23 Tennessee.