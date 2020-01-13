Despite opening loss, gymnastics begins season of transformation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A quick glance at any form of Alabama gymnastics’ social media reveals an abundance of roses and the hashtag #TAT2020.

After failing to reach the national championship in 2019 under the new NCAA gymnastics championship format, “Thorns and Transformations” is the theme for the team in 2020.

“‘Thorns and Transformations’ truly means how you respond to adversity, and it’s been pretty impressive to see how this team responds to it,” senior Shea Mahoney said.

The team got a look at how it responds to adversity by opening the season with a loss at rival Auburn on Jan. 10 by the score of 196.625-196.025. It was the Crimson Tide’s second loss to its in-state rival in gymnastics since 1980, a span of 129 matchups including regular season and postseason competition.

Head coach Dana Duckworth said the NCAA’s new championship format, now in its second year, hasn’t changed her mindset as a coach because the goal is still the same: to compete for a national championship. To reach the national championship this season, Duckworth knows the importance of her team getting off to a solid start.

“If you want to [get to the national finals], you better be undeniable, but the undeniability has to start in January,” Duckworth said. “Where it used to be you could start slow and kind of build the momentum to get there.”

An opening loss was not the outcome the team was hoping for, but part of practicing a “Thorns and Transformations” mindset is to stress constant progression and press onward, no matter what. And while the team’s opening-meet score on Friday was more than a full point higher than its opening-meet score last year, Duckworth said her team isn’t performing to get a certain score.

“You’re going out there to do the absolute best performance you absolutely can,” Duckworth said. “What’s appreciative of this team is they have the talent to be able to do that, and I feel we’re going to start off strong with the type of assets we’re putting out there.”

Some of those assets included two 10.0 start value vaults that competed Friday night, according to Duckworth, and they will continue to add in more as the season continues. Four of the six gymnasts who competed in the floor lineup had level E passes in their routine, the most difficult level of skills in collegiate gymnastics.

Fans can expect to see returners this season, including the 2019 SEC balance beam champion, junior Lexi Graber, and sophomore Olympian Shallon Olsen. Along with three seniors – Wynter Childers, Maddie Desch and Mahoney – there are a few new gymnasts to watch in 2020.

“All of our freshmen have worked so hard, and every single upperclassman has pushed themselves further than what they even thought possible,” Mahoney said. “So I think fans should be excited to see so many new faces and a lot of excitement this season.”

The freshman class is highlighted by Makarri Doggette, a four-time USA Junior Olympic National Team member. Duckworth expects Doggette to compete in three events against Auburn. Two other freshmen, Luisa Blanco and Ella Burgess, arrived a few weeks ago to begin practicing with the team but will compete for the Crimson Tide on beam and vault right away.

“They knew that coming in we needed to count on them,” Duckworth said. “They’re going to be stepping in right from the get-go.”

Time will tell if Alabama’s season ends up smelling like roses, but the team is excited to start the path of transformation in a year of reclamation and resilience.

“I think this is the most excited and prepared a team has been heading into the season,” Mahoney said. “… We’ve been waiting and waiting, so we’re really pumped and happy that it’s finally here.”