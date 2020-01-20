GALLERY: Students, faculty volunteer in honor of MLK Day

UA students and faculty volunteered around campus and in the community as part of the university’s “A Day On, Not a Day Off” service initiative to honor MLK Day. UA’s Center for Service and Leadership (CSL) sent volunteers to Manderson Landing to clean up trash that had accumulated on the side of the Black Warrior River. CSL also sent volunteers to help load trucks with bags of donated items at Temporary Emergency Services. The Black Faculty and Staff Association (BFSA) and the Black Business Student Association volunteered at the Ferguson Center to put together bags of donated food and drinks to deliver to the Alberta Head Start program.