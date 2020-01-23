Eta Omega Pi hosts first-ever Honor Breakfast

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Eta Omega Pi will be hosting its first-ever Honor Breakfast on Jan. 25, 2020, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The event is to honor veterans in the Tuscaloosa community, including active duty members, ROTC candidates, veterans on campus and their families. This event is free and open to the public.

Veterans like Zack McGhee, a senior majoring in history, continue to give back to others even after their service in the military. McGhee is the President of Eta Omega Pi, and he said the Honor Breakfast allows him and other members of the organization to serve the Tuscaloosa area.

“A lot of veterans, they get away from the military, you know, they retire and whatnot, and a lot of us still search for some way we can give back to the community,” McGhee said. “What I like to remind [veterans] of when I meet them is just because you’re done serving doesn’t mean you are actually done serving.”

Those who attend will be served french toast, pancakes and more. Attendees can dine in or take their food to go.

“The primary objective is to help veterans, but it’s open to anybody,” McGhee said. “You might have someone on the street who has never served, but they’re still in need of a hot meal. Even if they have a house, even if they have a place to go, hey, come out anyway, bring your kids, come enjoy a nice breakfast.”

This event provides an opportunity for those who struggle to find a hot meal. Those who attend will share a sense of fellowship and togetherness, McGhee said.

Alyx Connell, a Ph.D. student majoring in anthropology, is the social chair of Eta Omega Pi. She wishes for a successful event beyond the networking opportunity for the organization, but overall wants to give back and continue on a legacy of helping others.

“I’m hoping more than anything that this just provides a sense of community,” Connell said. “Maybe a way to connect for maybe some veterans who don’t interact with others on a daily basis, this can provide a new way of socializing with other people who have been through similar events and experiences that maybe their families haven’t or don’t understand.”

Eta Omega Pi would like for the Honor Breakfast to become a monthly event. McGhee said the officers are leaving their legacy of directly benefiting the community through this event with hopes future officers will continue it on.

Michael Bass Smith, a senior majoring in education, is the vice president of Eta Omega Pi. He will be cooking during the Honor Breakfast this weekend.

Who: Eta Omega Pi What: Honor Breakfast When: Jan. 25, 2020 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Where: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 733 James I. Harrison Parkway

Beyond his vice presidency, Smith is the deputy grand knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 4083 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus is a mentor organization with the Catholic Church that serves the community. Some of the members will be volunteering to help with the event this weekend.

This event can turn people’s lives around, Smith said.

“One of the things we believed in as members of the military is service to others and its selfless,” Smith said. “We’re not looking for any kind of reward or anything from it – it’s all about giving of ourselves to fellow veterans and going along that line. Yes, if someone shows up and they just don’t have a hot meal, we provide that.”

Smith said when someone commits a small act of kindness, it turns into a bigger act of kindness and continues to grow.

“If you have a soldier that goes off and fights in war, he’s fighting, and what’s he fighting for?” Smith said. “He’s fighting for somebody he doesn’t even know. There’s people out there, you don’t know who they are, you don’t know their name, you don’t even see their faces, but yet you’re willing to do that, so it’s kind of that blind service and sacrifice. The same thing happens here.”

Volunteers will have the opportunity to donate their time by cooking, prepping tables, serving tables and cleaning up. If you’re interested in volunteering at the event or future events, contact: alstanco@crimson.ua.edu

Eta Omega Pi will be accepting cash, check and online donations to help fund future Honor Breakfast events.