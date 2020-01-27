Liverpool Legends pay tribute to the Fab Four

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Liverpool Legends performed a slew of Beatles hits Saturday night, entertaining Tuscaloosans with a fresh look at 50-something-year-old hits.



As the lights dimmed and the murmur of the crowd died down at the Bama Theater, an old black-and-white newsreel projected itself onto the stage. It played a series of clips from the early days of Beatlemania, when its tentacles first began to reach the United States. It showed screaming fans fainting or bull-rushing the stage The Beatles performed on.

The excitement illustrated on screen was reflected in the crowd on Saturday night, which consisted of old and young alike. Shadowy figures soon emerged from backstage, equipped with their instruments. As the lights on the stage flared, the Liverpool Legends burst into the early Beatles hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

After the first phase of the concert, the four Beatles impersonators slinked off stage to change costumes. In the next, they doffed clean suits and donned the iconic brown military-style jackets that the Beatles wore in their iconic performance at Shea Stadium.

The Liverpool Legends embodied The Beatles in a peculiar way, adopting their voices, mannerisms and stage presence. Their striking resemblance to the Fab Four could perhaps be attributed to their origin story, which hits much closer to the Beatles’ origins than most.

In the early 1960s, Louise Harrison moved from Scotland to the American Midwest. She spent her time pitching her brother’s then unknown band to radio and TV stations in Illinois. Her dedication paid off – her brother, the late Beatle George Harrison, wouldn’t remain unknown for long.

Some 40 years later, Marty Scott, founding member of the Liverpool Legends, met Louise Harrison at a Beatles convention where she was a guest of honor. At the time, Scott was performing at the convention in another cover band. The two hit it off and became fast friends.

“We became really close and stayed in touch,” Scott said. “We decided to put something special together, something that George [Harrison] would be proud of.”

The four members have toured internationally, played at Carnegie Hall and headlined the Rose Bowl four times. When they’re not touring, the Liverpool Legends play regularly at their own theater located in Branson, Missouri.

Scott believes in the legacy of The Beatles’ music. Cover bands like the Liverpool Legends allow modern audiences to get a taste of The Beatles live in concert nearly 55 years after they stopped performing live.

“[The Beatles] are just that good,” Scott attested. “They’re just as valid as modern music. The Beatles affected culture more than any act – fashion, politics, anything. You’re not supposed to like your grandparents’ music. They’re still relevant, and young people love them.”

The Beatles’ 1969 album “Abbey Road” was the highest-selling vinyl album of the past decade, with their 1967 venture “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” ranking eighth. In 2019 The Beatles received 1.7 billion streams online. Even on The University of Alabama’s campus, Beatlemania’s lingering presence can still be felt.

For Chance Tudor, a computer science major, The Beatles timeless pop has created an influence that transcends generational lines

“The Beatles’ music rides that fine line between accessibility and pushing boundaries,” Tudor said. “They just make great pop music with hits that you can listen to at any time.”

Tudor enjoys the balance of heavy and lighthearted songs in The Beatles’ discography.



Although Tudor is a fan of The Beatles, he probably wouldn’t see a cover band in concert. However, Tudor believes that everyone should listen to The Beatles.

Another student, Brendan Mitrisin, who is working toward an MBA in Operations Management, credits The Beatles’ long legs to their “sheer number of hits.” He believes that their music is easy to listen to and catchy.



“Even post-Beatles breakup, they’re still icons,” Mitrisin said.



Brendon knew about The Beatles from a young age. He revisited their music in his freshman year of college, thanks to his roommate, and has been listening avidly ever since. Brendon said that he inherited his family’s old record player and started collecting albums by The Beatles and other classic rock groups.



The Liverpool Legends recreate the style and music of The Beatles, playing the fab four’s music chronologically from the early pop-rock tunes, to their late 60’s experimentation.

They beautifully recreated the love song “In My Life,” which Scott said was his “favorite song from the album that changed the world.”

One of the most crowd-involved moments of the night was their rendition of “Yellow Submarine,” a cheery hit that is well-known as a perfect sing-along.

In phase three of this Beatles experience, the signature whimsy of “Sgt. Pepper’s” emerged. The most dramatic costume change for the Liverpool Legends saw them in their bright pastel-colored officers uniforms.

In phase four of the Liverpool Legends’ performance, like the Beatles career, the musicians dropped the frills of Sgt. Pepper and instead embodied the urban-hippie look of the “Abbey Road” era. The band belted out down-to-earth rock tunes like “Come Together” and “Revolution.” The night’s performance culminated in an iPhone-illuminated sing-along of the pop classic “Hey Jude.”

Marty Scott enjoys continuing the legacy of The Beatles’ music, whether it’s in Branson, Missouri or Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In Scott’s words: “The Beatles were just that cool. They’re wonders of the world.”

