Everyone Should Get Involved On Campus

As the spring semester swings into full force, the opportunities to join new organizations also abound. There are a lot of clubs and organizations to get involved with on campus, and it can be extremely overwhelming. It’s scary, especially as a new student. The thought of wanting to join things that will enhance your resume is a constant thought for some, while others just want to join something they find interesting. It’s all about putting yourself out there and pushing out of your comfort zone.

Rejection, which is a very scary word, might be what’s holding you back. You make it past the application round and then advance to the interview round, only to act like a fish out of water. It’s OK, honestly. It’s going to seem like the end of the world when you get that rejection letter, but that feeling will go away, and you’ll keep going. Maybe you’ll even apply again and get rejected again – in which case, I suggest you keep trying, over and over again.

You might want to join everything because you’re scared to miss an opportunity. You sign your name and email on everything that sounds interesting during Get On Board Day. It seems like a good idea until you get 30 different emails talking about when the first meeting is and their expectations. It’s not ideal to join everything. Narrow it down to a pros and cons list of each club. You might find that certain things cost money you don’t have or it doesn’t line up with your schedule. Decide what works best for you.

Anxiety is another barrier when it comes to putting yourself out there. Your hands get sweaty and you almost blackout just from saying your name. You need to bust out of your comfort zone. It is going to be absolutely terrifying, and you might cry, but there’s a good chance you won’t regret doing it. Putting yourself out there can lead you to amazing opportunities. Even putting yourself out there in your classes might lead to another door opened.

Joining literally anything on campus is guaranteed social exposure. You might not meet your next best friend, but you’ll definitely get to know people. Joining these organizations exposes you to all different kinds of people, be they good or bad. Everyone you meet is a networking opportunity, whether you like it or not.

You could be disinterested in joining anything; perhaps you just want to focus on classes, partying or neither. You’re here because your parents made you be here. If that’s the case, do yourself a favor and join something. It’s boring to just go to class, the dining hall and then back home. It’s dull. With how many professional and social opportunities The University of Alabama provides, why wouldn’t you get involved? You’re only here for a limited amount of time. You might as well have some fun.