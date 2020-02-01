Track and field win multiple events at Indiana Relays

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Alabama track and field team competed in the Indiana Relays on Friday and Saturday. Sophomore Bobby Colantonio Jr. placed first in the broke men’s weight throw with a 23.54-meter launch, breaking a school previously held by Daniel Haugh (23.10 meters).

“My first two throws were pretty good but I got too relaxed in my technique,” Colantonio said in a press release. “It was good I was able to settle back in and make the final. Once I got settled back in, I got the mark I wanted to get to make some noise in the NCAA. It felt good to get a huge [personal best], the school record and a top-25 all-time mark in the NCAA.”

Junior Isaac Odugbesan finished first in the men’s shot put. Junior Tamara Clark placed first in the 60-meter dash while senior Takyera Roberson placed first in the women’s 400-meter. Sophomore Mercy Chaelangat finished first in the women’s 3000-meter while posting the best collegiate time with a 9:22:64 on Saturday. The Alabama ‘A’ team, consisting of Clark, senior D’Jai Baker, Roberson and senior Natassha McDonald, finished first in the women’s 4×400-meter relay.

Sophomore Chago Basso finished third in the men’s shot put while junior Nickolette Dunbar also placed third in the women’s shot put. Junior Daija Lampkin finished third in the women’s 60-meter. Along with her help in winning the women’s 4×400-meter relay, Baker also placed third in the women’s 400-meter. The Alabama ‘B’ team of graduate Katie Funcheon, Lampkin, senior Kristoni Barnes and Sydney Milani finished third in the women’s 4×400-meter relay.

The Crimson Tide will be back in action on Feb. 7 when Alabama will travel to New Mexico for the New Mexico Classic.