BREAKING: Myron Pope named vice president for student life

Six months after David Grady’s departure, Myron Pope has been named the next vice president for student life (VPSL).

“I am very happy to be able to head back home,” Pope told The Crimson White. “I love the University and everything it’s about. I look forward to working with President Bell to make that place a great place for students and their learning experience. Oh, and Roll Tide!”

Pope comes to UA after a lengthy career in higher education in Oklahoma. He was in student affairs and enrollment management at the University of Central Oklahoma, including 14 years in vice presidential roles. He was associate director of the Center for Student Affairs Research at the University of Oklahoma and has been a faculty member at both universities. Most recently, he served as chief of strategic engagement for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

This position will be a homecoming for Pope, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Arts and Doctorate of Education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama. A Sweet Water, Alabama, native, he was a walk-on member of the 1992 national championship football team, and he was also a member of the UA staff, serving as director of recruitment programs/alternative certification from 1997 to 2000 and as a clinical assistant professor in the higher education administrative program.

“As an alumnus of the University, Dr. Pope brings both a wealth of knowledge and leadership in higher education and a very special personal perspective to our administrative team,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell in a UA news release. “He will be a tremendous asset to our students and the campus community.”

Interim VPSL Kathleen Cramer will continue her role until Pope officially begins on May 4.

Pope’s duties as vice president for student life will include managing a $90 million budget and supervising a staff of about 1,300 part-time employees and 300 full-time employees from the following organizations:

Assessment & Planning

The Blackburn Institute

Career Center

Center for Service and Leadership

Collegiate Recovery and Intervention Services

Counseling Center

Dean of Students

Ferguson Student Center

First Year Experience and Parent Programs

Fraternity and Sorority Life

Housing and Residential Communities

Student Affairs Advancement

Student Health Center and Pharmacy

Student Conduct

Student Government Association

Student Involvement

Student Media

University Programs

University Recreation

Veteran and Military Affairs

Women and Gender Resource Center

Pope will also be responsible for the hire of the next Dean of Students, following the resignation of Jamie Riley in September.

Pope was one of five final candidates to give public presentations during on-campus interviews in January. You can read our recap of his presentation below.