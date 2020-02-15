No. 9 Alabama softball falls to No. 16 Oklahoma State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In its final day in Clearwater, Florida, No. 9 Alabama lost its final game of the weekend to No. 16 Oklahoma State, 4-1.

After pitching just 1.0 inning in her last appearance against No. 2 UCLA, sophomore Montana Fouts got the start against the Cowgirls. Fouts had a solid outing as she allowed one run on seven hits and struck out three in 3.0 innings. Fouts’ ability to not give out free passes was a welcome sign in this matchup against Oklahoma State as she allowed two walks, a major improvement over the five batters she walked against the Bruins.

Freshman Lexi Kilfoyl relieved Fouts in the top of the fourth inning after the Cowgirls had runners on second and third with no outs in the inning but, Kilfoyl got out of the jam allowing one run to score. The Land O’ Lakes, Florida, native was impressive in relief as she allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six in the loss.

Despite the solid pitching outing, Alabama’s offense just couldn’t seem to push runs across as the team left seven runners on base, the second-highest total this season. The Crimson Tide were able to bring home a runner in scoring position after junior Maddie Morgan drew a bases-loaded walk which broke up the shutout in the sixth inning.

The Crimson Tide will be back in action on Feb. 21 when it will take on Witchita State and Penn State at the Easton Bama Bash.