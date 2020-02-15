Alabama weathers second half LSU comeback, earns much needed victory at home

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In desperate need of another quadrant-one win, Alabama was able to weather a second half comeback by the No. 25 LSU Tigers. Despite suffering a 24-point loss in Baton-Rouge on Jan. 29, Alabama was able to secure it’s second top 25 victory of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating the Tigers, 88-82.

Alabama’s scoring effort was led by the guard tandem, sophomore Kira Lewis and freshman Jaden Shackelford,who finished with 27 points and 26 points, respectively. Lewis also led Alabama in scoring in its first meeting with LSU, but only scored 13 points.

When asked about Lewis and Shackelford after the game, LSU coach Will Wade said he was not surprised at the Alabama guards’ ability to dissect his defense.”

“If you’re an opposing guard, you can have a fun time playing us,” Wade said.

After heating up from the 3-point line to open the second-half, the Tide’s lead reached 18 at its peak. However, LSU guard Skylar Mays’ 20 points in the second half spurred the Tigers offense. LSU was able to reduce the deficit to 1 point with 1:33 remaining in the game.

In a chaotic final 1:30, Schackelford buried a 3-pointer and later streaked past the LSU defense for a fast-break layup, helping Alabama fend off the Tiger’s comeback. Junior guard Alex Reece also stroked a clutch 3-pointer at 0:40, to push the Alabama lead to 5.

While Lewis and Shackelford provided scoring, junior forward Herb Jones contributed 29 crucial minutes for the Crimson Tide. He snagged 17 rebounds and scored 6 points, all while playing with a brace on his dominant left hand.

“Knowing I was going to be short handed on the offensive end, I knew I had to find another way to help my team win,” Jones said.

Jones also had his signature moment when he was sent to the line with 1:39 remaining with Alabama ahead 77-75. The crowd went silent as the one-handed forward received the ball and prepared to shoot. Jones then made both free throws with his non-dominant hand, sending the crowd into an uproar, as if they were thanking him for his tremendous effort.

“I think he ended up with 35 [blue collar] points,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “That’s ridiculous. And he did it with one hand. I’m getting chills now. I was getting chills when the crowd went nuts when he went two for two from the free throw line. I think our fans know what a warrior that kid is.”

After being out-rebounded by 9 in the first half, Oats was proud of his team’s effort on the glass in the second half, losing the total rebounding battle by only two. Rebounding was a major issue in its first contest with LSU, in which they were out-rebounded 49-31.

The Crimson Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC) will be back in action on Feb. 19 to secure another SEC victory at Coleman Coliseum against the Texas A&M Aggies (12-12, 6-6 SEC). Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00.