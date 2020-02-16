Women’s basketball erases 22-point deficit, falls to Georgia in OT

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Alabama women’s basketball trailed by as many as 22 points early in the third quarter at Georgia on Sunday, but retaliated back before falling in overtime, 76-75.

“I didn’t think we defended very well in transition to start,” coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. “I thought our kids adjusted in the second half and stayed positive. Georgia shot the ball well to start the game and I give them credit, but man, our kids really fought and gave it their all. That was tough at the end there.”

The game was off to a back-and-forth battle between the two teams until Georgia went on an 11-2 run, and from that point Georgia continued its lead into the fourth quarter. Alabama started to get its momentum back in the last 10 minutes of the game, where the Crimson Tide was able to put the pressure on enough to get the score up to 57-50.

Sophomore guard De’Sha Benjamin tied up the score 63-63 with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter and then again with 18 seconds left, making the score 67-67 with a jumper from the paint.

The game was then forced into overtime, where Alabama jumped ahead 75-74 after redshirt junior guard Jordan Lewis drained a 3-pointer. However, two free throws from the Lady Bulldogs scored Georgia the 76-75 victory over Alabama.

Lewis tied her career high with 25 points and also earned four assists and four steals. Senior guard Cierra Johnson and senior forward Ashley Knight, along with junior forward Jasmine Walker, each contributed 10 points in the loss.