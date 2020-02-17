Alabama voters gear up for primaries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the Alabama primary election nears, organizations around campus remind students that it is not too soon to start thinking about voting.

Last Friday, the UA chapter of Vote Everywhere, a non-partisan civic engagement organization, hosted a voter registration booth at the Ferguson Student Center. Members of the group were there to hand out information about elections, answer questions about voting and register people on the spot.

“College serves as a time for students to form opinions, explore their civic duties and learn how to contribute to their community,” Ben Leonard, chapter president and a senior majoring in political science, said. “Voting is a simple yet impactful way for UA students to get involved in Alabama or stay involved in their home state.”

While the presidential race may receive the most attention, Leonard and his team aim to bring awareness to races on all levels and make voters understand what their votes mean.

“In my view, it is important for all voters, but first-time voters especially, to research candidates ahead of time – not only for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. house, but also for city council, mayor, state representative and governor,” Leonard said. “Local and state politics play a major role in our day-to-day lives, so it is crucial to make informed decisions when voting.”

Vote Everywhere will be hosting Sean Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center in ten Hoor 108 at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, for a lecture on voting rights litigation and felon disenfranchisement, and they will be registering people to vote there as well.

In addition, students can always register to vote online at ua.turbovote.org, alabamavotes.gov, or their home state’s Secretary of State website.

DATES TO WATCH

Feb. 27: Deadline to request an absentee ballot

An absentee ballot serves as a way for out-of-state voters to still participate in the election under their permanent home address without having to travel anywhere. These documents are found online and must be returned by the specific dates listed below.

March 2: Deadline to return an absentee ballot

March 3: Alabama primary election

March 31: Alabama primary runoff election

Oct. 20: Deadline to register for the general election

Oct. 29: Deadline to request an absentee ballot

Nov. 2: Deadline to return an absentee ballot

Nov. 3: General election

To request an absentee ballot from your state, visit: www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting