City appoints Brent Blankley as new police chief

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox appointed Lt. Brent Blankley as the new chief of police Monday.

A total of 62 candidates were considered for the position, according to the release, which was narrowed down to just two: Brent Blankley and Randy Vaughan, the former commander of training and logistics for the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), who retired in 2018.

Blankley is a 14-year veteran of TPD who spent most of his career in crime prevention. He has also served as a public information officer, patrol commander, commander of municipal security and has coordinated criminal justice internships for area students.

Blankley said he will be looking not just in Tuscaloosa for new police officers, but the whole of Alabama and Georgia.

“I have full confidence in Lt. Blankley’s experience and know that he deeply cares for the department and its officers, and will lead our department with integrity and dedication,” Maddox said at a press conference Monday.

John Hooks, the University of Alabama chief of police, also gave his congratulations to Blankley.

“On behalf of UAPD, I congratulate Chief Brent Blankley and his family on his selection as chief,” Hooks said. “I’ve known and worked with Brent for years and respect his commitment to our community. There is rarely a day that goes by where our agencies aren’t collaborating, and I’m confident we will continue to work well together to support, protect and serve our communities.”

Blankley will assume his position as police chief on March 3, contingent on confirmation by the City Council.