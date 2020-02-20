In defense of traditional family values

The probability of guessing correct on your next multiple-choice test question is lower than the probability that you could point at a married couple and correctly determine whether they will be divorced in the future. With 40-50% of American marriages ending in divorce, one has to ask why it’s easier to guess about whether or not mom still loves dad than if the right answer is “C.”

The rampant decline of the moral system our society once held so dear has led to a deterioration of equal magnitude of the nuclear family. This vaporization of the nuclear family has led us into our current state – a state of broken children, broken homes and broken families.

Before diving into the statistics, it is important to note that this is not an attack on single parents, non-traditional families or those who are products of such circumstances. Rather, this is an examination of the effects that such situations have on a large portion of the general population. These families are more than capable of providing love, and some of the best, kindest people I have ever met have come from broken homes. It can be said, however, that these are generally the exception, not the rule.

A broken home life can lead to a host of issues for everyone involved. For instance, women whose parents divorced in childhood are 83% more likely to experience suicide ideation than those from families where the parents remained married. A lack of “traditional family values” (i.e. two-parent households, a strong religious basis for a family, familial bonding experiences, etc.) leads to an undue burden of stress – so much so that children of single parents are 50% more likely to develop health problems. This is largely believed to be true due to the stress and lack of time associated with raising a child on one’s own. While it is true that correlation does not always equal causation, one has to wonder: If there had been more family planning, would these statistics regarding children of broken families even be necessary to study?

A focus on family planning, while not just providing a basic framework to start a family, provides a bedrock foundation capable of withstanding any storm. Political turmoil, economic decline and issues with interpersonal relationships are all no more than light spring showers on the tin roof of the family home. Through family planning, a group of relatives can become more close-knit and willing to help each other. In other words, there is a very basic sacrifice of the self for the greater good of the family, an ideal that strengthens all involved.

Beyond basic wellness, a strong grounding in traditional family values is beneficial for a host of reasons. The nuclear family acts as a unit – a unit dedicated to preserving the social welfare and survival of the family. This basic concern for the welfare of other family members opens the door for a wide variety of financial, spiritual, emotional and even physical support. While not impossible for a non-traditional family to provide, the basic challenges and burden placed upon a given person in a single-parent household are often too much to deal with.

Again, this is not to say that the many issues associated with raising a family can’t be handled alone, just that it is so immensely easier and even sometimes enjoyable to be able to solve an issue with multiple parents, siblings or other family members. And while this column will likely be lambasted for a lack of acceptance of alternative lifestyles, its assault on single mothers and womanhood or some other tired, pseudo-progressive drivel, it is important to stop and think about what qualities you want your family to have. Hopefully, no matter if you’re picturing a family in the traditional sense or something a bit different, at the very least you will agree that all families need the most traditional family values characteristic of all: Love.