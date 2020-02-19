Baseball works through five pitchers in win over Alabama State

In Alabama baseball’s game against Alabama State on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide sent five pitchers to the mound. The group combined for six hits, three runs allowed, four walks and 11 strikeouts in a 10-3 Alabama win. Through four games, the Crimson Tide has sent 15 different pitchers to the mound so far.

Senior pitcher Will Freeman got the start on Wednesday, giving up three hits and a run while striking out five batters in three innings of action. Freeman was originally slated as the starting pitcher for a game against Troy on Tuesday but the game was postponed to May due to rain.

“I wish we had a game yesterday so we could let [Freeman] go a little longer. The only reason we worked him out after three [innings] is we just had some guys that we just had to get back out there,” coach Brad Bohannon said. “It’s hard to pitch when you only pitch once every 10 or 14 days. He did a good job today; he probably swiped too many breaking balls, but it’s his first time out. He’s going to pitch a lot for us this year, and we need him to be good for us to have the season that we want to have.”

While the pitching group had a good outing, it certainly wasn’t a spotless day. In the seventh inning, Alabama State center fielder A.J. Gardner launched a two-run home run from senior pitcher Kyle Cameron over the left-field wall. The home run was the first allowed by Alabama all season.

Alabama will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to take on UNLV over the weekend. While Freeman got the start today, Bohannon didn’t rule out Freeman for this weekend.

“I think everyone is kind of available at all times. I would like to develop [Freeman] as a starter going forward but [when] we get to the back of the weekend, you never know when you’re going to have a 15-inning game or get in a tight spot and he’s got one of the better breaking balls on the team,” Bohannon said. “I certainly wouldn’t rule him out of pitching in relief on Saturday or Sunday but I hope that’s not the case.”