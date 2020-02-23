City to promote transparency among residents, students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For the remainder of 2020, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will host a monthly series of public Town Hall meetings, where he hopes to discuss the concerns and address the questions of his constituents.

While some meetings will have a more narrowed discussion on select programs, such as Elevate Tuscaloosa, others will be open to anything brought forth by the citizens. In an attempt to accommodate as many people as possible, Maddox and his team have scheduled the events at various locations and at rotating times throughout the year.

Monday, March 9, 4:30 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church

Thursday, April 23, 5 p.m., Southview Elementary School

Wednesday, May 20, 7:30 a.m., The Gateway

Thursday, June 11, 7:30 a.m., Monarch Espresso Bar

Monday, July 20, 5 p.m., Oakdale Elementary School

Special Topic – Elevate, Thursday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m., Tuscaloosa River Market

Monday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., Grace Church

On March 9 at 4:30 p.m., Maddox will host his first town hall of this series at Trinity Presbyterian Church near Lake Tuscaloosa. Here, students and Tuscaloosa residents alike will have the chance to ask about a wide range from topics, including anything from the recent flooding on campus and across Tuscaloosa to bar closures and possible measures to curb underage drinking and issues with multi-student leases, which received some attention during Tuscaloosa’s District 4 election.

Additionally, students may also ask about the current moratorium on student housing. Throughout the school year, a handful of complaints have been brought before the council specifically regarding the overcrowding of historical districts of Tuscaloosa by student living. Similarly, other short-term rental or hotel proposals have been debated over, as these too have seemed to hurt the city just as much as they look to help the constituents.

Each meeting’s location corresponds with a specific district. The meeting within District 4 will take place on the morning of June 11 at Monarch Espresso Bar. Meetings have been scheduled in the early mornings or afternoons in order to be more accommodating to those who might be at work or in class.

For more information, visit tuscaloosa.com or contact Tuscaloosa 311.