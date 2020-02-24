Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran leaves for Georgia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

No longer will the phrase “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah,” ring at the Alabama football practice field. At least, not from the man who made it synonymous with the Crimson Tide’s program identity.

News broke Monday that Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran accepted a position as special teams coordinator with the Georgia Bulldogs. Cecil Hurt from The Tuscaloosa News was the first to break the story. Cochran will join former Alabama defensive coordinator and current Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart, as the special teams coordinator.

“We appreciate Scott’s contribution to our organization over the last 13 years,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a press release. “We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our program, and his commitment to our players. He is taking his career in a new direction, and we wish Scott, Cissy and the kids the best. As we do with every position that opens here, we will go out and hire the best person to lead our strength and conditioning program and help our players maximize the resources available in our new sports science facility.”

Cochran spent 13 years as the strength and conditioning coach for the Crimson Tide. During that time, Cochran has been on staff for all five of Alabama’s national championships under Nick Saban. He also is also a two-time recipient of the Samson Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year, considered to be the highest honor in the profession.

With the news of Cochran’s departure, current and former players took to social media to speak about the news.

Cochran will make his return to Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall as the Bulldogs will take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19.