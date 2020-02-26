Freshman Peyton Wilson ties team record for hits in a game

In just his second start, freshman Peyton Wilson tied the Alabama baseball record for hits in a game on Wednesday.

Wilson went 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI and scored every time he got on base, accounting for five of Alabama’s 12 runs in a 12-6 win over Middle Tennessee State. Before today, Wilson had two at-bats.

“[I was] seeing the ball well, trying to stay behind as much as I can,” Wilson said. “Put a good barrel on it and hope for the best.”

EMiddle Tennessee State started the game ahead with a three-run second inning. Alabama responded in the third inning and scored in five straight innings, highlighted by a five-run explosion in the fifth to give Alabama a lead it wouldn’t lose.

“We really believe in our offensive group and don’t feel like we’re ever out of it… We scored in five straight innings, that’s hard to do,” coach Brad Bohannon said. “They only walked us three times today, so to score 12 runs and to score in five straight [innings] is pretty impressive.”

After this past weekend, Bohannon said he looked at how little Wilson had batted and decided to start him for today.

“It’s kind of tough to crack our lineup at the catching position with [redshirt sophomore Sam Praytor] and [senior Brett Auerbach], but luckily Wilson and Auerbach are kind of similar in that they can play all over the field, so he’s obviously earned some more opportunity going forward,” Bohannon said. “He’s somebody I wanted to play; we just have a lot of good players. That’s the nice thing about having so many games: We’re only nine games in, so we’ll continue to mix and match and see what everybody can do.”

Alabama will be back this Friday to kick off its weekend series against Harvard. Despite Alabama being nine games deep into their season, this will be Harvard’s first game.

“[Wilson] impacted the ball well today,” Bohannon said. “He probably hit one that if the wind’s not doing what it’s doing. it’s out to right [field].”