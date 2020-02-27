Annie Hollon named 2020 Alice Magazine editor-in-chief

The Media Planning Board elected Annie Hollon to serve as Alice Magazine’s editor-in-chief for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Hollon, a junior majoring in public relations and English from Flower Mound, Texas, has served on the Alice staff in many different capacities, including as a contributing writer and on the social media and editorial teams. She said she is excited about getting to work on next year’s issues and has a thorough plan moving forward.

“I think we have a lot of great potential and a fantastic editorial team to take this publication to the next level,” she said.

Mark Mayfield, the Office of Student Media’s associate director of editorial, serves as an advisor to the Alice and Crimson White staffs. He has overseen Hollon’s capabilities over the past few years and is thrilled to work with her in her new role next semester.

“She’s done an outstanding job as lifestyle editor, as a contributing writer and as part of the social media team,” Mayfield said. “She has a great sense of where the magazine should go from here in its fifth year. I’m very much looking forward to her year as editor-in-chief.”

A few of Hollon’s primary goals for the publication is to promote inclusion and foster more effective communication strategies between the Alice staff members and their readers.

“One of the major things is including diversity in the publication at every level,” Hollon said. “Alice is a place where any woman should be able to pick up the magazine and see themselves in it from the content we create, the photoshoots we do and everything in between. I want Alice to represent every woman on this campus and across other campuses as well.”

The news comes as a delight to current Alice editor-in-chief, Saige Rozanc-Petski. Rozanc-Petski, who joined the Alice staff as editor-in-chief last year, will graduate this semester from the College of Communication and Information Sciences.

“Annie Hollon has been an important part of the Alice team for the past three years, and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes as editor-in-chief next year,” Rozanc-Petski said.

Overall, Mayfield has high expectations for the magazine as it continues to grow, and he believes Hollon will do a tremendous job.

“I believe Alice is the best college magazine in the country,” he said. “I believe it’s a great opportunity for students to learn and direct a fashion lifestyle magazine. Annie Hollon has been working with this magazine for two years. I’m proud of her, and it’s going to be a great year with her as editor-in-chief.”

Hollon will take over as editor-in-chief upon Rozanc-Petski’s graduation in May. The first Alice issue of her tenure is set to come out fall 2020.

“I’m just really excited and ready to hit the ground running with this,” Hollon said. “I can’t wait for what this year has in store.”