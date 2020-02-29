Women’s basketball heads into last game of the regular season

After defeating No. 12 Texas A&M 76-63 on Thursday evening, Alabama heads into their last game of the regular season this Sunday against the Missouri Tigers. Sixty-nine of the points scored against Texas A&M came from five of the starters on the team, and the team is determined to bring this same consistent effort and energy on Sunday.

By the end of the game in College Station against Texas A&M, two juniors on the team, Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland, achieved a new career high as well as a season high. Walker led the offense with 24 points and Copeland reached 18 points, a career best.

“Staying consistent is what we’ve done,” coach Kristy Curry said. “To stay consistent with preparation good things will happen, so I think that’s the most important key of success right now is consistency.”



With Sunday being senior night, the final game of the regular season against Missouri will be a game to remember.



“The seniors are an incredible group and special,” coach Curry said. “So really proud of those four and everything they’ve accomplished on the court and off the court as well.”

The seniors on the team are excited to take the court for the last time.

”This weekend will be an extremely significant game for each of the women as a team, no matter the outcome,” senior Amber Richardson said. “I just feel like the season taught us to just communicate, have fun, go out there and have great effort, and energy. And since it’s senior night, we’re just gonna go out there and just bring it over for Missouri; go out there, play hard, and have great energy.”

If the women pull win the game on Sunday, it will improve the team’s chances for the upcoming NCAA Women’s Tournament.

The Crimson Tide will be sure to bring both strong consistency, teamwork, and energy for the final game of the regular season, as well as the seniors last regular game. The final season’s game is set at 12:40 p.m back home at Coleman Coliseum, Sunday, March 1st, against Missouri.