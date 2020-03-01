“Changes” introduces fans to a new season of life for Bieber

It’s been almost three years since Justin Bieber released a studio album, and his new album “Changes” indicates a new season of life for the maturing artist.

When Justin Bieber suddenly canceled his “Purpose” tour in 2017, fans were left wondering what to expect of the artist’s future in the music industry. Bieber had released four studio albums, recorded 74 songs that obtained a spot on Billboard’s Top 100 chart and was performing on his third world tour when he decided to take a break from his stardom. Almost three years later, on Feb. 14, 2020, he released “Changes” to express the journey he has been on since the day he stepped off the stage.

Bieber’s debut was just over 10 years ago with his hit song “Baby,” and his life has since been continuously monitored by fans, critics and paparazzi. While the attention meant radical success for the young artist, it also exposed him to a new level of anxiety.

Bieber’s health coach, Dr. Buzz Mingin, said that the young performer was ill-equipped to deal with the intensity of the music industry at such a young age.

“It’s nothing shy of devastating,” Mingin said. “When someone is 13 or 14 years old, we know that the brain is not yet ready to handle all the rigor that comes with being an entertainer, let alone someone who’s quite as famous as Justin.”

Before he created “Changes,” Bieber recognized that his well-being was precarious. In episode five of “Seasons,” Bieber opened up about his previous addiction.

“For all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make and stuff, I can’t do it if I’m not healthy, and I haven’t been healthy for a long time,” Bieber said.

His addiction recovery and marriage inspired the performer’s newest album – a reflection of the growth and progress Bieber has experienced since 2017. Apple Music predicts that the romantic-style tracks mark “the beginning of a more focused, settled life” for Bieber.

The 13th track and namesake for the album highlights a recurring theme, repeating the phrase “I’m going through changes.” As the song continues, Bieber subtly promises to stay who he is as he sings, “Though I’m going through changes, don’t mean that I’ll change.”

Each year of Bieber’s fame has brought challenges and new phases of life, which are communicated through his various albums. “My World” introduced an innocent boy encountering a crush, “Believe” revealed a slightly more mature boy in search of love, and “Purpose” marked an intimate yet upbeat approach to songwriting and life. Now, “Changes” conveys his devotion to his craft and his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In the album, Bieber describes his wife as his picture-perfect muse and illustrates the desire to “shower [her] with all [his] attention” in his song “Intentions.” He calls their love untraditional and unconventional in “Habitual,” and the adoration continues in “Confirmation” as he affirms the commitment of their marriage by singing, “We got the rest, got the rest, got the rest of our lives.”

Bieber’s friend and creative director, Ryan Good, gave his accolades to the singer’s spouse in episode four of Bieber’s YouTube series “Seasons.”

“[Baldwin is] just a pillar for him and, even anything he experiences in life, I have a lot of trust and confidence knowing that she’s there as such a firm foundation and support,” Good said. “Really, she’s incredible.”

In a recent Instagram video, Bieber shared that, even though it has been a while since he has performed, he is excited and honored to return to the stage. As the Changes Tour launches in May 2020, fans are expected to be eager for his return.