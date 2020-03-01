Women’s basketball closes regular season with fourth straight SEC win

Alabama women’s basketball closed out its regular season on Sunday afternoon, defeating Missouri 73-61 on senior day. It was the Crimson Tide’s fourth straight SEC win, a feat it hadn’t accomplished since 1998.

Sunday’s win continues the momentum from the previous two wins, which were on the road against No. 9 Mississippi State and No. 12 Texas A&M.

Four players finished in double figures for Alabama, which kept alive its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.

“It was just a tremendous team effort,” coach Kristy Curry, “Today I thought our balance made a really big difference for us.”

Senior Cierra Johnson led the team with 17 points, followed by sophomore Megan Abrams with 11 and juniors Jordan Lewis and Ariyah Copeland with 10. Johnson scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half, including 7 straight points in the final 82 seconds before halftime. Her 3-pointer with 7 seconds on the clock gave Alabama the lead at the intermission, and it wouldn’t trail for the remainder of the game.

After the game, Johnson said her teammates are what she’ll miss the most from her time at Alabama.

“Without them, no telling how I would’ve made it through everything I’ve been through,” Johnson said. “My coaches gave me every resource possible to be successful.”

The Crimson Tide led by double digits early in the fourth quarter, but Missouri whittled the deficit down to 7 with just over five minutes to play. Alabama then held the Tigers scoreless for nearly five minutes, at which point it led by 13 and the result was secured.

Junior Jasmine Walker scored 5 points, tying her fewest over the last tw0 months, but she made up for it by bringing down a season-high 12 rebounds.

“On a day where I thought Jasmine struggled to get any looks, she still found a way to get 12 rebounds,” Curry said.

Up next for Alabama (18-11 overall, 8-8 SEC) is a matchup against Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Greenville, South Carolina. Alabama, seeded eighth, has lost in overtime in three of the last four games against ninth-seeded Georgia, including by 1 point earlier this year

“We’re excited and just thankful for the opportunity,” Curry said. I’m excited about any matchup we have.”