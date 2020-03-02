Q&A with Anna Beth Payne, candidate for SGA executive secretary

Anna Beth Payne is a sophomore majoring in public relations from Enterprise, Alabama. She is running for the SGA executive secretary position.

How did you originally get involved with SGA? Or if you’re not currently involved, what made you want to get involved?

My original involvement in SGA began with the First Year Council as a freshman.

What made you want to get involved?

I have been involved with the Student Government Association since elementary school and have been blessed with a wonderful family who has supported my aspirations from the beginning. I love the opportunity to effect change within my school and hope to continue to do so this upcoming year.

What made you want to run for this position?

Seeing all that Sec. Sample has done this past year has made me motivated to go for the position. The office of executive secretary is very important, and I will do all I can to fulfill the duties in and out of the office.

What makes you the best choice for this office?

In previous years [in high school], I have held the role of either vice president or secretary, both being very administrative-based roles. I am very familiar with the ins and outs of scheduling, emailing, upholding a calendar and any other duties that may be required. I am very friendly and will be able to successfully help with whatever the office and SGA as a whole need.

What’s the biggest problem you see on campus?

Lack of involvement. I think there is an opportunity to get as many students as possible involved on and off campus. As secretary, I am confident in my ability to make the office the best environment possible. The more people that get involved, the more that can be accomplished on campus.

What do you hope to change?

Not so much change, but increase. The office dynamic is fun, but I want it to be even more welcoming and enjoyable to all who visit and hope to accomplish their desired work. This year, I plan to advocate for professional development workshops as well as bringing in different ideas and events happening on campus so everyone can be aware of all the Capstone is offering.

What’s one last thing you want voters to know about you?

If I could tell the voters one thing, it would be that I am very accessible and always open to the discussion of new and fun ideas. With two more years here at UA, I want to make the most out of it in and out of the classroom, and this cannot be done without building friendships both work-related and socially. I am very excited about this potential opportunity and cannot wait to speak with all of the new SGA members.