Alabama loses by 19 at Mizzou in regular-season finale

Just two weeks ago, Alabama men’s basketball broke its record for points scored in a SEC road game with 103 points against Ole Miss.

On Saturday, however, it could not even score half that amount in a 69-50 loss at Missouri.

The 50-point performance was Alabama’s lowest point total of the season by 17 points.

“I thought [Missouri was] really good and their game plan caused us fits. It was our worst offensive performance by far this year,” coach Nate Oats said in a statement. “They kind of bottled up [sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr.’s] penetration and took away our three-point shooting.”

The Crimson Tide held a 37-34 advantage with 10 minutes remaining after Lewis made two free throws, but the Tigers rattled off a 22-7 run in less than six minutes to eliminate the deficit and take a 12-point lead.

Missouri did not let up, as it eventually outscored Alabama 35-11 in the final 10 minutes.

“From what our assistants told me, they scored on 17 of their final 18 possessions before intentionally not scoring on their last couple,” Oats said. “It was a pretty embarrassing effort on defense to close the game out. Going into the game, we said that no matter what happens, let’s make sure and give an effort the whole game. I thought we did that up until that point; then the dam just sort of broke.”

The matchup against Missouri saw Alabama have its worst shooting performance of the season.

As a team, the Crimson Tide shot 14 of 46 (30%) from the field and 4 of 25 (16%) from beyond the arc. Junior John Petty Jr., Alabama’s leading 3-point shooter, returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with an elbow injury. But Petty was unable to find his usual rhythm, as he shot 0 of 4 from the 3-point line and scored just one point in 34 minutes played.

Lewis led Alabama with 18 points and four assists, but he also tied his season-high of seven turnovers.

Lewis, freshman Jaden Shackelford and junior Galin Smith were the only Crimson Tide players to make a field goal.

Lewis’ seven turnovers were just a small part of Alabama’s turnover count of 18. Petty finished with four turnovers and junior Alex Reese had two.

After leaning on the guard trio of Lewis, Shackelford and senior Beetle Bolden in a loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide forwards were unable to control the glass once again. Alabama recorded a season-low 27 rebounds while allowing Missouri to grab 42.

With the loss, Alabama clinched the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament and is scheduled to play No. 8 seed Tennessee at noon on Thursday in Nashville. The winner will play N0. 1 seed Kentucky on Friday. Kentucky has eliminated the Crimson Tide from the conference tournament in each of the last four seasons.