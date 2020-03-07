Tempers flare as Baseball drops its first game of the season to Lipscomb, 3-2

Alabama’s unbeaten start to its 2020 season falls one game short of tying the best start in school history, in a 3-2 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (14-1) lost more than just the game throughout the nine innings. Sophomore T.J. Reeves and coach Brad Bohannon were both ejected in the game. Reeves, frustrated with a called third strike in the fourth inning, drug his bat through the batter’s box dirt and was immediately tossed by home plate umpire Justin Beam.

Bohannon earned his early shower after what seemed to be a foul tip by freshman Owen Diodati was called a swinging strike three. After the umpire’s conference, Diodati was still deemed out and Bohannon gave Beam an earful. After both ejections, no explanation was given to Alabama according to pitching coach Jason Jackson.

“I think it’s just an unwritten thing, he drew a line with the bat and for some umpires that’s [enough]. It looked like he did something with the bat and the umpire interpreted him drawing a line. [In the dugout afterwards] he was frustrated but didn’t say anything,” Jackson said. “I know [Bohannon] was arguing with the umpire but I don’t know what got him ejected.”

Alabama’s three hits are the lowest this season. Senior Brett Auerbach began Saturday’s game the same way he ended the game on Friday, with a bunt to reach first safely on the Crimson Tide’s first at bat of the game. Auerbach extended his hitting streak to six games going 1 for 5 with a stolen base.

Junior Tyler Gentry hit an RBI double to the right-field wall that plated the first Alabama run in the third inning to tie the game at one. It was five innings later, in the eighth, where senior Kolby Robinson’s single was the final hit of the day for the Crimson Tide.

Senior William Freeman relieved sophomore starter Connor Shamblin (1-1) in the sixth inning. He kept Alabama in the game the final four innings giving up two hits and struck out seven batters, a career high. Shamblin was roughed up in his five frames of work for six hits, three runs, four walks while striking out seven hitters.

“We have so much confidence in ourselves and each other – we always feel like we can win no matter what the score is or how things are going,” Gentry said. “It would’ve been exciting to achieve [the record for best start a season] and we were riding the high of winning and now we need to see if we can bounce back.”

Reeves’ five-game hitting streak and redshirt sophomore Sam Praytor’s eight-game streak were both broken on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, as a team, went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position after a 2-for-14 effort Friday night. Reeves’ 25-game streak of reaching base safely was snapped as well.

The Bisons’ John Shields, Carson Wright and Maddux Houghton each recorded an RBI. Starter Max Habegger (2-0), standing an imposing 6 feet 9 inches tall, earned the win while a deep Bisons’ bullpen kept Alabama unsteady at the plate for the second consecutive game.

“I hope they show up tomorrow ready to win a series,” Jackson said. “We’ll pick it up tomorrow, not focused so much on the streak but on winning the series and growing as a team, that’s been the focus all along and go out and win the series tomorrow.”

Alabama’s 14-0 start to 2020 is the second-best start to a season in school history. The 14-game streak is the longest winning streak under Bohannon and the standalone fifth-longest winning streak in program history.

The Crimson Tide will face Lipscomb in the series’ rubber match on Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium at 11 a.m.

“I hope [our mindset] is a little bit motivated and taking some frustrations from this game and turning it into some positive overall energy and try to win the series,” Gentry said.