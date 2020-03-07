Weirdness abounds in baseball’s loss to Lipscomb

Baseball is a weird sport sometimes.

When Alabama played Lipscomb on Saturday for the second game of the weekend series, it followed a game from the previous night that ended on a wild pitch. On Saturday, a player and coach were ejected, there was little consistency between calling balls and strikes, Alabama scored a run in an inning without recording a hit, and freshman Jim Jarvis wasn’t credited with an at-bat until the eighth inning, courtesy of a hit by pitch and drawing two walks.

Entering the day, Alabama was one win away from tying the 1997 team for best start in program history. Lipscomb closed the door on Alabama’s chances of breaking the record, handing the Crimson Tide its first loss of the season with a score of 3-2.

Several times throughout the game, pitches placed at seemingly the same spot would be called differently. Once it even occurred on back-to-back pitches, with the first being called a strike and the second being called a ball.

In the fourth inning, sophomore T.J. Reeves struck out looking. In response to the strike, Reeves seemed to draw a line with his bat indicating where the ball was and was ejected for doing so.

“I don’t know what [Reeves] was thinking,” pitching coach Jason Jackson said. “It looked like he did something with the bat and umpire interpreted it as him drawing a line.”

In the sixth inning, Alabama scored its second run of the day when Lipscomb sophomore J.T. Caver walked Jarvis with the bases loaded, scoring sophomore Drew Williamson. All four players got on base by walks.

Lipscomb went through three pitchers in the inning, with each pitcher walking at least one batter.

In the seventh inning, freshman Owen Diodati struck out, but there was a review to see if the ball was a foul tip. After the review, the call stood and Diodati was ruled out, ending the seventh inning. Coach Brad Bohannon argued with the umpire, walking with him down the first-base line until he was also ejected from the game, forcing Jackson into action for the postgame press conference.

According to Brett Hudson of the Tuscaloosa News, Bohannon will be back in the dugout for Game 3 of the series on Sunday, but Reeves will be suspended. First pitch in Sunday’s game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

“I hope [the team] is a little bit motivated, taking some of the frustrations from this game and turning it into positive energy and just overall energy tomorrow try to win the series,” Gentry said.