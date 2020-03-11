BREAKING: SEC competitions suspended through March 30

UPDATE: Thursday, March 12, 12:06 p.m. CT: All regular-season athletic competitions within the SEC, as well as SEC championships, have been suspended until at least March 30 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the conference announced in a statement on Thursday morning.

The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville has also been cancelled. Alabama was scheduled to play Tennessee at noon CT on Thursday in the second round.

The statement also clarified that the directive does not apply to teams and individuals currently involved in NCAA competition. The status of those NCAA competitions is expected to be announced later.

ALERT 2: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

The move follows a decision on Wednesday night to close all SEC competition to fans through the same time period.

Wednesday, March 11, 8:47 p.m. CT: All regular-season athletic competitions within the SEC will be closed to fans through March 30, the conference announced on Wednesday night. After that date the conference and the 14 SEC schools will discuss further action.

The statement followed the SEC’s decision to close the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament to all but “essential staff, limited family and credentialed media” through the end of the tournament on Sunday.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that the decision was made based on a recommendation from the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

“We have made the difficult decision to hold the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville without spectators beginning with games of Thursday, March 12,” Sankey said in a statement. “Effective immediately, the policy will also apply to other SEC Championship events and on-campus regular season games scheduled through at least the end of March.

“… We remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament.

“We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the [men’s basketball] tournament.”

The SEC Gymnastics Championship in Duluth, Georgia, is also included in the announcement by the SEC.

If men’s or women’s basketball were to accept bids to the National Invitation Tournament, those games would be closed to fans, according to an earlier announcement by the NCAA.

The following Alabama athletic events in Tuscaloosa will be affected: