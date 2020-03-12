University of Alabama extends spring break, moves to alternate instruction

Update: 5:35 p.m. – This story has been updated to reflect the contents of a UA News release, which stated that spring break will be extended to March 30 rather than March 24 which was the earliest return date according to a UA System policy.

Following similar actions from state universities, the University of Alabama will officially transition to online-only and alternative classes after spring break, which will be extended though March 30.

A release from the UA System outlined policies regarding the University of Alabama, UAB, and UAH:

“Each campus will notify students, faculty and staff when the semester will resume,” the release stated. “Following spring break, UA system students should not return to campus and will continue their course work via distance learning subject to the following limited exceptions: (a) international or other students who do not have alternative accommodations; (b) students from areas without high-speed internet or other means of receiving remote instruction; and (c) students with exceptional hardships, or academic, employment, clinical or research requirements that should be reviewed by the respective campuses on a case-by-case basis. Arrangements will be made by the campuses to ensure any students remaining on campus have access to essential services.

“The UA System’s restriction on ALL non-essential international and domestic travel remains in place. All non-essential University meetings, gatherings and events are cancelled. Faculty, staff and students abroad and in international affiliated programs sponsored by third parties should contact their program administrators for information and further guidance. These policies will be updated as circumstances require.”

The policy will be reevaluated on or before Monday, April 6.

About an hour after the UA System release, UA News sent a school-wide email signed by President Stuart Bell. The full release is printed below.

COVID-19 presents serious public health concerns. The University of Alabama is committed to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, while maintaining our mission of teaching, research, and service.

Social distancing is a key barrier to the spread of the virus. To assist with this national task of social distancing, and in keeping with UA system policies, the following actions are in effect until further notice.

As you consider these measures, I call upon each of you – faculty, staff, students, parents, alumni and supporters – to model the creativity and strength of the campus community we have come to expect.

Remote Teaching and Learning

After tomorrow, classes will be canceled until March 30 to allow additional time for UA to transition – to the maximum extent possible – to alternative and remote learning. Faculty will determine how to best use existing technology, such as Blackboard and Zoom, to support students as they work to complete their educational requirements for the semester. Teaching will resume March 30 via these new methods.

Student Accommodations

Students should not return to campus when classes resume, and will continue their course work via distance learning subject to the following limited exceptions: (a) international or other students who do not have alternative accommodations; (b) students from areas without high-speed internet or other means of receiving remote instruction; and (c) students with exceptional hardships, or academic, employment, clinical or research requirements that should be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Arrangements will be made to ensure any students who must remain on campus have access to essential services. A move out plan will be communicated at a later date.

Domestic and International Travel

In addition to previously announced travel limitations, all university-funded travel, both foreign and domestic, is suspended. Travel sponsors can apply for exceptions to this restriction by completing a form that will be posted at healthinfo.ua.edu.

University Events

All non-essential University meetings, gatherings and events are canceled until March 30. Any exceptions must be specifically requested and approved via a form that will be posted on healthinfo.ua.edu.

Other University Business

Due to these changes, a number of essential personnel will be required to work over spring break. Supervisors will be in contact about those schedules. Other University operations will continue as originally planned, with employees returning from spring break March 23. Thereafter, there is a potential for flexible work arrangements in alignment with our focus on social distancing. Supervisors should work directly with employees to make any necessary changes.

Education Abroad

Education Abroad has created a list of FAQs on the coronavirus,international.ua.edu/educationabroad/prepare/health-safety/coronavirus-faqs/.

Exposed or Sick Individuals

Do not return to campus if you meet the following criteria:

If you have traveled to a CDC COVID-19 Level 2 or 3 country (on personal or University business) or come in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, you are required to contact the Alabama Department of Public Health

(on personal or University business) or come in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, you are required to contact the If you have the symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider. You may also call the Student Health Center prior to visiting at (205) 348-3854 or after hours at (205) 348-0386. If you are an employee and have concerning symptoms, please call the University Medical Center before visiting.

Assistance with Remote Teaching and Learning Technology

We will examine how to best support employees and students who have special health or other needs impacted by these decisions. Faculty may call upon a specialized IT team to assist with online teaching. More information on IT assistance will be posted on healthinfo.ua.edu, as it becomes available.

I know this is not how we expected to begin spring break. Please take preventive measures to protect yourself and those around you. Exercise extra caution when traveling and interacting. This includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water and avoiding shaking hands and other physical contact.

Together we will overcome this challenge. Please monitor healthinfo.ua.edu for updates and additional information, in this rapidly evolving situation.