CORONAVIRUS: Registration timeline shifts with break extension, alternative schooling

The Office of the University Registrar issued a notice at about 2:30 p.m. today regarding registration for summer and fall 2020 classes. This change comes as a result of the coronavirus disrupting spring classes and breaks.

The University’s academic calendar has been changed to reflect the following updates:

Priority registration for the s ummer and fall 2020 terms will begin Monday, March 30.

and terms will begin The last day to drop a course with a grade of “W” for the spring 2020 full-term and Spring 2 has been extended to Friday, April 24.

It is a possibility that registration times have changed due to these updates. The University Registrar’s website will reflect these changes. To view your new assigned registration time slot, visit the Student page in myBama and select “Registration Status,” located under the “Registration Tools” menu.

For any new updates, the Office of the University Registrar will send emails to students. The Crimson White will update this story as more information becomes available.