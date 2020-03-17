Resource Guide: How to get emergency assistance in Tuscaloosa

In the midst of school closures, confirmed cases and suspended operations, here are some resources for students and faculty who may be facing financial, educational or travel-related hardships. Just like our live feed, we’ll keep this page updated with the newest services, hotlines and guides. Want to add something to this list? Email us at newsdesk@cw.ua.edu.

All University updates and FAQs can be found on healthinfo.ua.edu.

Screenings

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, all Alabama residents who are uncertain about needing a COVID-19 test can call 1-888-264-2256 for more information. Druid City Regional Hospital is also offering drive-through screenings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tests take 3 to 5 days to come back.

According to the CDC, The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include but are not limited to:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

On-Campus Resources

Students will continue to have access to Lakeside Dining, the Student Health Center and the Counseling Center. Students may also contact UAPD at (205) 348-5454 for food pantry needs.

The Student Government Association also offers a need-based scholarship, which can be applied for here. Students can also direct their questions and concerns to the Bama Asks portal at ask.sga.ua.edu.

“The SGA is dedicated to ensuring student safety during the Coronavirus pandemic,” SGA President Harrison Adams said in a March 17 press release. “At this time, we encourage all students and members of the campus community to continue listening to government, health and university officials alike.”

Emergency Assistance Fund

The UA Office of Student Care and Wellbeing has an Emergency Assistance Fund that students can apply to for financial help. The Emergency Assistance Fund is *not* a loan, and students will not be expected to pay back any money they receive. That said, this functions like many academic funds, wherein students will be reimbursed for lost pay, or things they have already had to spend money on. This is a barrier for low-income students, who may not be able to pay for things up front, but is better than nothing.

To receive funding, students must complete the online form through the link above, and they have to be able to provide documentation for the funds they are requesting (i.e. receipts from traveling, or pay stubs from employment to show that they were receiving income, and are not getting that now because they had to leave campus). The office has closed for spring break but will return on March 23, when they will be reviewing more applications.

Tuscaloosa County Resource Guide

This crowdsourced guide lists countywide resources for free food and childcare.

Student Loan Interest Rates

A Department of Education spokesperson said that under a new student loan policy, any borrower with a federal loan – including those in income-driven repayment and in forbearance – will have interest waived until the temporary policy ends. The spokesperson added that the department does not know exactly how long the policy will be in effect.

Read this CNN article, which breaks it down.

Flights

Students who purchase before March 23 can fly free with Frontier for every round-trip Discount Den Fare purchased on qualifying flights and dates.

Ryanair is also letting passengers change flight dates for free until March 31.

