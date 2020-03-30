As UA facilities close, student workers face unemployment

As students gear up for online instruction this week, several will be missing more than the classroom space. Without a working campus, some student employees will be missing a lifeline.

On March 12, the University urged students not to return to campus after spring break, with some limited exceptions. Those exceptions were then made obsolete when it was announced that residence halls and recreation facilities would be closed and that dining halls, food courts and libraries would not be readily available. Now, with the campus closed, some student employees wonder where their next paycheck will come from.

“We were just kind of blindsided by it,” said Kaley Mills, a senior news media major and an undergraduate assistant for the office of orientation and special programs.

Mills said everything happened so quickly that she nor her office were prepared for it. With the first announcement that classes would shift to online, Mills thought she would still be able to go back to work. But when the University announced on March 18 that campus facilities would close, she realized she couldn’t.

Under limited business operations, which have been extended through the semester, the University categorizes workers into three groups. Group 1 workers are essential to on-campus tasks, while Group 2 workers are still essential, but can work remotely. Group 3 workers are not deemed essential and will not be needed in a remote setting, such as skilled crafts and service/maintenance employees. These workers will still be paid, but the policy gets tricky when it comes to student workers.

“Every situation is different,” Deidre Stalnaker, a university spokesperson, said in an email. “Student workers should contact their supervisors with questions.”

Currently, students on federal work study are the only Group 3 student employees with guaranteed pay. Student assistants in still-functioning offices are also eligible to work, but the decision is ultimately up to their department.

These exceptions don’t protect students like Mills, whose office had to downsize.

“It affected a lot of us in our office because it just kind of swooped in and just took over,” she said.

Katie Nunez, a building manager at the Ferguson Student Center and a junior majoring in public relations and international studies, was at work on Wednesday, March 11, during President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 address.

“It was just so strange,” Nunez said. “That was happening, but it felt like the University wasn’t really responding, so it was a juxtaposition of knowing everything was going crazy around the country, but feeling completely calm in Alabama.”

She said it was like a scene out of a movie.

“I remember sitting outside the Ferg reading the news, and everything was so pretty, and everybody was out and about, and the birds were chirping, but everything was going insane,” Nunez said.

Jamelia Williams, a resident advisor (RA) and a sophomore majoring in secondary math education, said she panicked at first. Her monthly RA stipend was Williams’ main source of income, and because her job depended on students living on campus, she said she knew she was going to be unemployed.

Though RAs were forced to move out, Williams said she was grateful to the University for continuing to pay her. Other student workers, however, weren’t as lucky.

Mills said she’s not being paid while the campus is closed, and Nunez is still waiting on word from her supervisor.

After a conversation with a friend who was also a student employee, the realization hit Mills that she wasn’t going to have a job, and she didn’t have the time to prepare for that. She said she did have parents who would help her financially, but that could be limited because of the possibility of their jobs being on the line.

“It’s really heartbreaking for me because I’ve always been independent,” she said. “I’ve always been someone that usually pays for my own things and doesn’t have to ask for help, but without having this income, it’s just made me have to swallow my pride and ask for help because I can’t do it on my own.”

Yet, while the students have not received monetary support from their respective departments, they acknowledged support from their supervisors and the University in other ways.

“I feel lucky to miss my job and miss my coworkers,” Nunez said. “I didn’t realize how much I loved it.”

Mills said her employer has been there for the student employees, frequently checking up on them and inquiring about if they are taking care of themselves.

“They’re there for us to help us through those difficult times, and it’s been really reassuring,” she said.

Williams said her questions were consistently heard and answered by her employer. She said the correspondence from the University showed they cared about her as an employee and a student.

Now with the University closed and classes online, Mills, Nunez and Williams have all decided to return to their hometowns, spend time with their families and join the rest of the population in patiently waiting to see how long quarantine will last.

“I understand why we can’t go back to work, like I completely agree with it,” Nunez said. “It’s following the recommendations of science and whatnot, but I really wish that I could be working.”

The Crimson White has requested a detailed breakdown on the total number of student workers in the following groups: Federal Work Study, Group 2 employees and unpaid Group 3 employees. This story will be updated with any response.