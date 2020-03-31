UA Graduate School temporarily waives entrance test requirements

For incoming UA graduate students worried about paying high fees and spending countless hours studying for entrance exams, the University has a message: Don’t sweat it.

On Monday, March 30, UA News announced that the the UA Graduate School will temporarily waive admission and language test score requirements for the summer and fall 2020 semesters as well as the spring 2021 semester. The goal is to better accommodate applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priorities are to assess applicants’ potential for success in our programs and make the process as smooth as possible for those applicants,” Susan Carvalho, dean of the Graduate School, said in a press release. “Tests are one measure, but certainly not the only or most important indicator of an applicant’s potential. We will be looking holistically at each applicant’s record of accomplishments to make admission decisions.”

As of March 24, most admission test scores, including the GRE, GMAT, MAT and MCAT, will be waived. The change is effective immediately and will affect all applicants, both on campus and online, whose scores were not received by March 15.

In addition, international applicants required to submit a language test score have the option to take the Duolingo English test. Unlike the Test of English as a Foreign Language, International English Language Testing System or Pearson Test of English, the Duolingo exam may be taken from any personal device, making it much more accessible for quarantined or self-quarantined students.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, programs may elect to reinstitute test score requirements. A complete list of programs limiting test waivers at this time can be found on the Graduate School’s supporting documents page.

For more information on program-specific application requirements and deadlines, contact the program director.