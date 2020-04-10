Spring graduates to be included in summer commencement ceremonies

The University of Alabama announced via email Friday morning that spring graduates will now be included in summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1. Spring commencement, originally scheduled for May 1-2, was cancelled on March 18 as a part of the University’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new plan to allow spring graduates to walk at the end of summer is still contingent on how “summer health outlook progresses.”

Along with giving spring graduates a chance to walk at a later date, UA announced that it will be honoring the work of its graduates throughout the month of May on social media. However, the email did not provide specifics on how that will look.

The email was signed by President Stuart Bell, who concluded the announcement by offering words of encouragement.

“No matter where you are as you finish the semester, you are an important and special part of our UA family,” Bell said in the email. “As you finish the semester strong, know we are right here cheering you on. I look forward to congratulating you on stage very soon. I am very proud of the many ways you have excelled in your time with us and will continue to excel.”

More details on dates and times for summer commencements and how students can register for the ceremonies will be available in the coming weeks.