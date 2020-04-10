Plan to watch: Candidates for open provost position will present next week

After a five-month search, candidates for the next UA provost will soon present to a public audience.

With five anticipated administrative leadership changes in 2020, the past two years hosted the highest rates of turnover since UA President Stuart Bell took office in July 2015. The search to fill the position of executive vice president and provost marks one of three senior leadership changes this year, along with the ongoing searches for vice president for student life and vice president for strategic communications following the departures of Jamie Riley and Linda Bonnin.

The search committee for the position of executive vice president and provost announced its selection of five finalists in an update provided Monday, April 6, from UA News. A national search was conducted after former executive vice president and provost Kevin Whitaker announced his intent to retire on Sept. 12, 2019.

The search website states the provost’s responsibilities:

Coordinating faculty, staff, and student activities in defining and implementing the University’s teaching, research and service missions

Supporting existing faculty and staff governance

Pursuing and executing strategic academic planning and strategic enrollment management including the direction, growth and review of academic programs

Approving faculty and academic staff appointments

Developing academic policy

Managing the fiscal affairs of the academic enterprise

Additionally, the provost represents the president in his or her absence.

Each finalist will deliver a presentation to the campus community via Zoom between April 13 and 28 at 4:15 p.m CDT.

Candidate presentations will be live-streamed and then made available on the provost search website until April 30. Up to 300 viewers will be able to view each live stream.

Candidate 1: James T. Dalton, Monday, April 13

Candidate 2: Susan L. Ganter, Thursday, April 16

Candidate 3: Alan T. Dorsey, Monday, April 20

Candidate 4: John Buckwalter, Thursday, April 23

Candidate 5: Antonio Tillis, Monday, April 27

Individual candidate profiles, resumes and feedback forms along with links to video presentations are now available to students, staff and faculty on the search website.

Questions for candidates can be sent in advance to Russell Mumper, chair of the search committee, at mumper@ua.edu.

Feedback forms must be completed April 30 before 5 p.m. CDT; Mumper will accept additional feedback via email.