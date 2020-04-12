Take shelter now: Tornado warning issued for Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service has placed the city of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama campus under tornado warning until 9:30 p.m.

At this point, avoid travel and seek shelter immediately. When a tornado warning is issued, this means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, and those in the area should take immediate action.

If you are not able to make it to a storm shelter, seek shelter in the closest BARA location. BARA locations are posted on each Building Emergency Plan located near the entry/exit locations of each campus building and in the UA Safety App.

The North Campus Storm Shelter, John H. England Jr. Hall Storm Shelter, North Lawn Hall Storm Shelter, Magnolia Parking Deck Best Available Refuge Area (BARA), and the Capstone Parking Deck Best Available Refuge Area are available to all students, faculty, and staff. The Magnolia Parking Deck (BARA) can accept pets with their owners. Click on the shelter names above for a map to each shelter.

While the East Campus Storm Shelter will open, students, faculty and staff are asked to shelter in one of the other shelters on campus. This is to protect residents of Capstone Village who will shelter at the East Campus Storm Shelter.

If you are not on campus when a tornado warning is issued, you should seek shelter on the lowest floor in the center of the building and stay away from windows. If you live in an apartment building, seek shelter on the lowest level. Do not remain in apartments on upper floors. Do not seek shelter in a vehicle or a mobile home.

For students and residents living off campus, a map of storm shelters in Tuscaloosa and neighboring counties can be found here.

To continue to receive updates, download the UA Safety App and turn on notifications for severe weather. You can also receive severe weather information by listening to 92.5 FM UA Info Radio and by following @UA_Safety on Twitter.

For more campus weather updates, follow The Crimson White and WVUA23 News on Twitter at @TheCrimsonWhite and @WVUA23.