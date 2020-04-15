The Crimson White is hiring!

Do you have a passion for telling stories, capturing campus moments, elevating student voices and asking critical questions? Join our team at The Crimson White, where you’ll get first-hand experience in the journalism field.

Currently, we’re taking applications for managing editor and desk editor positions for the 2020-2021 school year. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 4 at 11:59 p.m., and Zoom interviews will be scheduled throughout the following week.

All editorial positions are paid. You can fill out the application here. For more detailed job descriptions, click here.

Who are we?

The Crimson White is The University of Alabama’s student-run newspaper. We print a twice-weekly newspaper and produce daily online content for over 60,000 readers.

Just this past year, our staff was called on by a number of news outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, and Time Magazine, to provide insight into campus events. We have broken national news, investigated injustice, and have garnered top awards for our extensive coverage of the campus community.

Crimson White alumni have gone on to a number of successful careers inside and outside of the media world. Some of our current staff members have been published in or featured on national news outlets, and alumni have secured jobs at The New York Times, CNN, Time Magazine, Sports Illustrated, the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, The Chicago Tribune, AL.com, are teaching the next generation, are working in government, are writing books and are advocating for change on both wide and local scales.

Who are we looking for?

Ideally, editors should have at least two years of experience in campus or professional media. But, many of our staff members are not journalism majors, and you don’t need to be either. We’re looking for dedicated students from all corners of campus who are passionate about telling stories in new and engaging ways.

The managing editor is responsible for building and maintaining an efficient and inclusive newsroom. The Crimson White is looking for a critical thinker and creative problem-solver who can work alongside the Editor-in-Chief to make any necessary structural changes.

The Crimson White is also looking to hire chief editors on the opinions, news, sports, culture, visuals, copy, photo and multimedia desks. Desk editors should have a track record of taking on ambitious assignments and should feel comfortable leading a team. They are expected to foster a welcoming work environment by recruiting diverse applicants and being willing to teach applicable skills to contributing writers, photographers, videographers and designers.

Have any questions? Send them to rlgriesbach@crimson.ua.edu.