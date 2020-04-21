The Anderson Society hosts fundraising drive for Alabama REACH

The University of Alabama’s Anderson Society is hosting a virtual fundraising drive benefitting local organization, Alabama REACH, in lieu of its biannual service project.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host our Spring semester service event in person, we are thrilled to be able to give back to such an impactful organization for the Tuscaloosa community,” Anderson Society president Kaytlyn Carlson said in a press release.

The fundraiser started on Monday, April 20 and will end on Friday, April 24. Those who wish to participate in the virtual fundraising drive can send a donation to @AndersonSociety via Venmo. The money raised will be used to purchase gift cards for students enrolled in the Alabama REACH program.

Alabama REACH exists to empower current and former foster youth, orphans, emancipated minors, wards of the state and homeless youth in a supportive environment that allows students the freedom to pursue higher education and successfully graduate from college.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation, many students have lost their sources of income,” Anderson Society treasurer, Bennett McGehee, said in a press release. “REACH is supplying said students with funds to pay for rent, groceries, utilities and so much more during this uncertain time. We at The Anderson Society want to support them however we can.”

The Anderson Society is a leadership honorary that recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the University of Alabama. Once an Anderson initiate, members are expected to continue to devote themselves to various forms of service, some directly under the auspices of the Anderson Society, but much more individually.

For more information, contact Kaytlyn Carlson at 850-686-9277 or kecarlson2@crimson.ua.edu. Readers looking to donate to student relief can also visit our resource guide for more opportunities to give.