2020 NFL Mock Draft: Five Alabama alumni selected in first round

Four members of The University of Alabama’s student media — CW sports editor James Ogletree, CW copy editor Alexander Plant, WVUA-FM programming director A.J. Spurr and WVUA-FM sports director James Fletcher — joined forces to create a 2020 NFL mock draft.

Picks were randomly assigned, with each person responsible for making eight selections.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be simulcast at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday night on ESPN and the NFL Network, with ABC carrying an alternate broadcast more focused on storytelling about the players’ backgrounds.