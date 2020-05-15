Incoming UA student uses racial slurs in viral video

When a prospective student’s racist Snapchat videos hit social media, Twitter quickly brought the behavior to the attention of the University. But, details on how the University will address the issue are still unclear.

On April 29, a video compilation surfaced on Twitter of a Brookwood High School student using the N-word numerous times. The Crimson White has obtained emails from the student’s principal confirming that the student was Preston George, who is an incoming UA freshman.

“My intention was not to have my alma mater frowned upon,” said Chasity Cofield, a Brookwood High School alumnus who posted the tweet. “However, there is a consistent pattern that is undeniable. If these sheltered white kids want to take the risk of using a derogatory word[s], they’re gonna reap the consequences.”

The viral tweet, which now has 1,400 retweets and 1,900 likes, caught the attention of many who tagged the University to bring it to their attention.

The University responded to the tweet a day later.

“We can state emphatically that The University of Alabama embraces a respectful, diverse and inclusive campus community, and we expect any prospective or current student to uphold the tenets of the Capstone Creed: pursue knowledge; act with fairness, integrity, and respect; promote equity and inclusion; foster individual and civic responsibility; and strive for excellence in all we do. We are aware of the video and will address it appropriately,” the University stated.

A UA spokesperson told The Crimson White that privacy laws would prevent them from sharing any more information about prospective students.

The video also caught the attention of UA NAACP, who released a statement regarding the issue.

The statement thanked everyone for their messages of concern and said once they were notified of the viral video that they brought it to the attention of campus administrators and staff.

“We are deeply saddened to end the year this way, but we are confident that swift action by the university reaffirms our commitment to providing a safe and affirming campus environment,” the statement said.

A representative from the University’s NAACP chapter said they would provide updates to the matter as they received them.

“In a time of so much uncertainty for students, let us be certain of this truth: The University of Alabama has an obligation to safeguard Black and Brown students from racially charged acts of hate,” the organization stated. “This is not reflective of our community’s culture, and we will not let it define this year.”