GALLERY: Tuscaloosa Peaceful Racial Justice Rally
May 31, 2020
Hundreds of people gathered outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Tuscaloosa on May 31 to protest racial injustice and police brutality toward black people. Protesters marched around the perimeter of the courthouse, chanting phrases such as “Black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.” Tuscaloosa protesters joined thousands across the nation who have protested police treatment of black people after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.