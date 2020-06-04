UA student calls slavery ‘reasonable’ on social media

A student at The University of Alabama’s racist comments on social media were brought to the attention of the University on Tuesday.

Brad Robinson, a University student, has an Instagram account under the name of @brad_isdeadwithoutchad. The bio on the account says he will graduate from the University in 2022.

One comment from Robinson’s account reads “This s**t makes slavery seem reasonable.” The original post he commented on appears to have been deleted.

Another comment from Robinson’s account said “agreed” under a comment that reads “slavery was a mistake, they should have been left in Africa. They obviously cannot assimilate to western society. In fact they will never assimilate it is in their dna.”

Photos of Robinson’s comments were posted to Twitter, gaining the attention of the University’s official account.

A tweet from the UA Twitter account read that the comments have been “shared with the appropriate officials who will look into it.”

“UA expects its students to uphold the values of the Capstone Creed and to ensure our campus community is a safe and welcoming home for all,” the tweet stated.

The post came just a month after a viral video surfaced of an incoming student refusing to apologize for his use of the N-word. In both cases, the University declined to give any information about disciplinary action that would be taken against each student.

Associate VP for communications Monica Watts said in an email on Wednesday morning that privacy laws prevent the University from releasing any details about the status of any individual student.

“All students are expected to abide by the UA Code of Student Conduct and uphold the tenets of the Capstone Creed,” Watts said in the email. “Any behavior in violation of that code will be addressed through the student conduct process, where disciplinary decisions are made. Privacy laws do not allow us to provide details about the status of any individual student.”