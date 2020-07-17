Students must test for virus within two weeks before returning to campus

The University of Alabama announced that students must be tested for COVID-19 within two weeks before returning to campus and must receive negative results before arriving.

The University previously announced that all UA students will receive free coronavirus testing through the statewide Stay Safe Together™ program for Alabama. The testing program, funded by the federal CARES Act, is part of the University’s Plan for a Return to Full Operations and the UA System’s re-entry plan.

Detailed instructions need for move-in, return to classes and return to campus activities can be found here.

The University also announced that the Fall 2020 academic calendar is being updated to provide instruction and testing remotely after Nov. 20. The semester, scheduled to begin on campus with mostly in-person instruction components on Aug. 19, will shift to remote just before Thanksgiving week.

Calendar changes include:

Mid-Semester Study Break (previously scheduled for Oct. 29-30) is canceled. Classes will take place as scheduled on these days.

In-person instruction ends Nov. 20, and any remaining instruction will be remote.

No classes held Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-29.

Study week will continue remotely after Thanksgiving, and finals week will remain Dec. 7-11. All final exams will be conducted remotely.

Exceptions and accommodations may be provided for students based on specific academic program needs and in close consultation with their academic advisers and for international students or other students who may not have alternate living arrangements.

Presently, The University does not anticipate any changes to the spring academic calendar.