SEC: Players can opt out of fall sports, retain eligibility

The SEC announced June 21 that student-athletes who decide to not play their respective sports in the fall because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will be able to keep their scholarships.

“SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic.”

Seven total Division I and Division II athletic conferences have either canceled or postponed their 2020 fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other UA-related sports news:

Alabama football has moved up to second in the 2021 recruiting rankings with the commitment of the No. 5 player in the class, Tommy Brockermeyer. Brockermeyer is regarded as the top offensive linemen in the 2021 class.

The SEC will postpone volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has postponed all fall sports besides football. Alabama is set to play MAC school Kent State Sept. 26 barring cancellations.

Former Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts has also agreed to a four-year, $6 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles June 20.