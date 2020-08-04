It’s probably going to be OK

When I first sat down to write this letter, I figured it should be uplifting. After all, the world is vaguely falling apart in a slightly more radical way than it usually is, and who better to encourage you than I, a woman you don’t know and don’t care about.

I thought about writing about how almost every freshman class seems to enter college at the worst possible time, but given the confluence of everything happening in the world right now, that would be deeply condescending. I thought about writing about getting involved on campus and how life-changing that can be. I thought about telling you how to manage your stress. But the fact of the matter is that I’d rather not patronize you by telling you any of those things, all of which you can read about on Odyssey Online.

I guess the real problem with me writing you this letter is that I’m really not much wiser than any of you. In fact, a significant number of you are probably much smarter and cooler than me, and I would be deeply intimidated to meet you. The only advice I can give you is this: It’s probably going to be okay.

Even when you can’t sleep the night before an 8 a.m. test; even when it turns out that your roommate hates your guts; even when your parents won’t stop calling you or alternatively, never call at all. It’s probably going to be okay. I’d like to promise you that it will absolutely be okay, but I can’t say for sure. I can promise that the odds are in your favor. I can promise that if you ever want to write for the Crimson White, I’ll be right here waiting for you. I can promise that you will learn so much stuff about yourself over the next four years, both important and inane.

I can promise you that you contain multitudes.

I can promise you that sprinting from North Lawn Hall to Morgan Hall in August is pure hell. I can promise you that you’ll make friends, even if it takes a minute or two. I can promise you that you’ll miss home so much, until one day you just don’t anymore.

College is weird and gross and honestly, kind of boring.

But it’s also one of the most important times in your life. You’re about to change and grow very quickly. And I’m kind of glad you’re going to do it here, with us. See you around!