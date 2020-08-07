Welcome! Everything is fine.

If you’re reading this, hello! And welcome! During your (virtual) campus orientation, you might have heard about The Crimson White. The Crimson White – or The CW, as we like to call it – is UA’s student-run newspaper, and it’s our job to represent student voices on campus, including yours. To make a tough transition easier, we made a special issue just for you. Take a peek and learn about UA’s “underground” frat, how classroom sizes have changed, what spring sports could look like, and how you can get involved safely. Enjoy.